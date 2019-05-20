Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

$18 off TWO Mainstays Pleasant Grove sling folding chairs

Is your deck, patio or balcony ready for Memorial Day or summer? Do you have enough space or seating for your summer parties? If not, you'll want to check out the first of many Memorial Day deals I will feature this week. It's online and at an unprecedented price drop.

A cooler spring in many parts of the country and some rough weather in various regions has retailers frantically trying to move stock. Whether it's the outdoor sale that just dropped at Lowe's or the deal I'm about to share, the discounts are more steep than I typically see this time of the year. Stores have a surplus and the prices reflect their issues.

Before we get to today's deal, a reminder that mattresses, grills, barbecues and even robo vacs are all on sale at different times this week and I will be flagging the deal drops. There is an Amazon "white" Memorial Day sale expected on Thursday and even some tech deals tomorrow that I can't wait to share.

Your best outdoor deal today includes two extremely well-rated Mainstays Pleasant Grove sling folding chairs. Each chair has a weight capacity of up to 250 pounds, they are rust-resistant and a customer favorite at Walmart.

Here are the specs provided by the manufacturer:

Set includes 2 folding chairs

Rust-resistant powder-coated steel frame in matte espresso finish is durable and built for years of use

Fabric is made of durable, stain-, mildew- and sun-resistant polypropylene-covered polyester

250-pound weight limit

$18 off TWO Mainstays Pleasant Grove sling folding chairs

Was: $54.99

Now: $36.97

***Use Walmart store pick up option to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee

