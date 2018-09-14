Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $40 Off Top Rated Cast Iron Skillet 3 Piece Set + Free Delivery

Did you know that over time your current cookware can make you sick? If you're cooking with aluminum or non-stock cookware like the vast majority of the people reading this, the coating on the bottom of your pots and pans can sometimes end up in your food. You don't want to ingest that!

In my quest to save you money, today we go back to the basics. Cast iron has been around for centuries for very good reason.

Cast iron skillets are timeless must-have essentials for any cook, kitchen or seasoned chef. In fact, the pre-seasoned professional grade skillet set I just finished testing with Food Network chefs is a complete winner.

Cast iron cookware is suitable for virtually any type of cooking whether it's stove top, in an oven or over a campfire. Cast Iron cookware also has the benefit of better heat retention. Since cast iron retains heat better than any other type of cookware, you get a perfect even sear every time.

Cast Iron cooking is becoming very popular once again at the professional level (restaurants, culinary schools and cooking shows) as well as in the home kitchen.

There are few products you can buy that last from one generation to the next and today's deal checks every possible box at a price I have never seen before. Click the play button to see the deal I found in use with a professional chef.

Benefits of cast iron skillets include:

Ideal for frying, sautéing, cooking, grilling, and more

Heavy duty, timeless and safer than any type of cookware

Factory pre-seasoning makes this easier to clean and more effective than home seasoning

Provides superior heat retention for cooking

Can be used in an oven, stove top, for slow cooking and even over a camp fire

One of the top cookware deals we've ever seen

Guaranteed lowest price of the year

$40 Off Top Rated Cast Iron Skillet 3 Piece Set + Free Delivery

Was: $89.99

Now: $49.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA