Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: 49 percent off Duraflame Electric Infrared Heater with free delivery

How cold is your home this week? Does your furnace need a bit of a break? Are there cold pockets in certain rooms that need some TLC?

Today a deal I just hunted down can help keep you warm while improving the aesthetics in your home. It's also tied to one of my favorite ways to economically heat a space: infrared heat!



If you are hoping to quickly heat an area of your home in the most effective and economical way possible, infrared is the way to go. Infrared heat does not rely upon noisy fans and its technology is free of many fire hazards associated with space heaters.

The Duraflame 5,200 BTU Fireplace Heater is made for rooms up to 1,000 square feet. It's jam-packed with safety features, it's lightweight and it has a spectacular 3D flame. Its surface stays cool which makes this great for nearby pets or kids.

Features of the Duraflame Electric Infrared Quartz Fireplace:

5,200 BTU heats up to 1,000 square feet

3D flame technology

Overheater protection

Adjustable digital thermostat

Lowest-recorded price today

BUY IT NOW: 49 percent off Duraflame Electric Infrared Heater with free delivery

Was: $299.99

Now: $151.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?