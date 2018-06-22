For the latest and best deals Like us at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and follow us on Twitter @DEALBOSS

It's DIY season and the savings tied to an all-encompassing multi-tool can help you fix almost anything around the yard or house.

Billed as "James Bond meets Daniel Boone," one extremely lightweight best-seller from Father's Day is now at its lowest-recorded price of the year.

Now that I'm a new dad, I'm not only more cash-conscious than ever before but I want to be prepared for everything around our home and life's little mishaps. Rather than call a handyman or handy-woman, I now feel like less of a tool thanks to today's multi-tool deal. I've been amazed at how much I can accomplish when I am properly equipped.

Think of this as a Leatherman or Swiss Army multi-tool for the new age. My favorite multi-tool can help you tackle almost any household project. This Handsome Multi-tool includes:

- Two knives

- Pliers

- Screwdrivers

- Wire cutter

- A saw

- Package opener

- Bottle and can opener

Ideal for camping, home improvement or that ideal "what if" emergency tool for the kit or car glove box, $35 gets you more than $85 worth of tools. Click the play button to see this bad boy in action.

Was: $69.99

Now: $34.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

