Celsius settlement, you may be entitled up to $250

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've bought the popular fitness drink Celsius, you may be entitled to some extra cash.

The beverage company was recently sued for falsely advertising that their beverages and powders do not have preservatives.

However, Celsius products contain citric acid, which is a preservative.

The company decided to settle the lawsuit, which means you can now get some money back on the products you purchased.

"You can be reimbursed one dollar per can of product and then $5 for every group of 14 packets of the powder version, up to $20 if you don't have receipts or $250 if you do have receipts," Buffalo defense attorney and legal analyst Barry Covert said.

If you purchased a Celsius product between January 2015 and November 2022, you can submit a claim online.