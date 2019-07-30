BOISE, Idaho — If you're a Capital One credit card holder, or applied for one in the last 14 years, your personal information could be compromised.

Sensitive data belonging to 100 million people in the U.S., and six million people in Canada, has been exposed to what is being called one of the largest data breaches ever.

Information at risk includes customer's names, addresses, birth dates, and part of credit histories.

Capital One also says 140,000 social security numbers were put at risk along with 80,000 bank account numbers.

The credit card giant insists that no credit card account numbers or log-in information was exposed.

If your information was compromised, Capital One will contact you by email, mail or phone and make free credit monitoring and identity protection available.

But beware, scammers are taking advantage of this data breach posing as Capital One agents.

The Better Business Bureau cautions customers to look out for red flags.

"Do a double-check. If someone is calling you asking for your information, that should be a red flag," said Rebecca Barr with the Better Business Bureau in Boise. "If someone is calling saying they will file a claim on your behalf and then ask for a fee that should be a red flag. You really just need to have your guard up with this and wait for official communication."

Card holders can also call the customer service number on the back of their cards, consider freezing their account and carefully monitor credit card statements online.

The alleged hacker has been identified as 33-year-old Paige Thompson, a former software engineer from Seattle.

Thompson is being charged with computer fraud and abuse.

