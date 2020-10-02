Coeur d'Alene jeweler's $500K snowfall promotion payout approved by insurance

The jewelry store confirmed Monday on its Facebook page that it received notification from the insurance company that its policy has been officially accepted.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Some customers at Clark’s Diamond Jewelers in Coeur d’Alene will receive a refund for their purchases after an insurance firm verified that it snowed more than three inches on Jan. 11.

Clark's Diamond Jewelers posted on its website that it would offer a 100% refund for all purchases made between Nov. 22 and Dec. 31, 2019 if it snowed more than three inches on Jan. 11, 2020.

The jewelry store confirmed Monday on its Facebook page that it received notification from the insurance company that its policy has been officially accepted and the award will be paid out.

The post said Weather Command determined the snowfall amount was at least 3.6 inches during the 24-hour period on Jan. 11, 2020. The insurance company is processing the settlement funds and the store expects to receive the funds “very shortly.”

The store is hosting a client appreciation party on Feb. 21 and will distribute refund checks there. In the Facebook post, the store said they are finalizing the clients who are eligible for the refund and will be notifying people by phone starting Monday. They ask that people refrain from calling the store.