Coeur d’Alene Casino opens 'Jingle Contest,' winner will get $3,000

You can participate in the contest by creating an audio clip or video that ends with the lyrics 'Winning is just the beginning at the Coeur d’Alene Casino!"

WORLEY, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort is offering $5,000 in prizes through its new Music Jingle Contest. The winner will get $3,000 and other creative participants will get $2,000, which will be determined by the contest's judges.

If you are a Northwest musician, a songwriter, or have a creative bent of any musical style, you can participate in the contest by creating an audio clip or video that includes and ends with the lyrics 'Winning is just the beginning at the Coeur d’Alene Casino!'

The video or audio clip submitted can be fun, serious, by music genre or era, alone, or with a group. The winner(s) will be evaluated based on appropriateness to the theme, inspiration, creativity, broad appeal, and delivery of the message.

“At Coeur d’Alene Casino, we love to engage the community and share rewards with people,” Yvette Matt, Marketing Director, Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel said. “Our jingle contest is a fun way to inspire music creators to be innovative and original. We’re excited to hear the jingle entries from interested artists.”

To enter the contest, you must submit an MP3 or an MP4 file of 30 seconds to two minutes by March 16, 2023. Entrants must be 18 years old or older, and be residents of Idaho, Washington, Montana or Oregon. The contest is limited to three entries per person or per e-mail address during the entry period. Click here to check the full contest list rules.

The winners of the contest will be announced at the Coeur d’Alene Casino on March 31, 2023, at 5 p.m.

