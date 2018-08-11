BOISE — If you are looking for a good-paying job in Idaho, the U.S. Census Bureau wants you.

A month ago KTVB reported that the Census Bureau was targeting potential employees across the state to help with the 2020 Census.

The Census tells us they plan to open a temporary office in Boise by the summer of 2019, and that office will support at least 300 jobs in Idaho.

The hiring process, which includes a background check, can take at least a few weeks.

The goal of the Census is to count every man, woman and child living in the U.S. It's a massive job that takes years of planning.

The job openings for the 2020 Census in Idaho offer salaries that range from $13 per hour to $16 per hour, depending on the position.

You must be a U.S. citizen with a valid Social Security number and be at least 18 years old.

A spokesman says these positions are perfect for students, seniors, retired people and someone seeking a second job with flexible hours.

You can apply online at: 2020census.gov/jobs.

Applicants can also learn about available jobs at the Census Bureau's Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.

