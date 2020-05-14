Oregon retail stores not located in a mall may open to shoppers on Friday

Stores must follow state COVID-19 safety guidelines

PORTLAND, Ore. — All Oregon stores can open to shoppers again Friday, as long as they aren't in a mall and they follow state COVID-19 health guidelines.

In a news release Wednesday, Oregon officials confirmed that “all retailers statewide, including those that were mandated to close previously, will be able to operate as long as they can implement the new safety measures required, effective May 15.”

The declaration gives the green light to furniture stores, jewelry stores, boutiques and art galleries, which were closed March 23 by Gov. Brown’s stay-home order.

It also includes all other standalone shops, from toy stores to book stores to secondhand stores. Those were never technically ordered to close, state officials clarified Wednesday.

Stores in outdoor and indoor shopping centers are the exception. If they don’t provide essential services, they have to wait for their counties to qualify for reopening as part of Oregon’s three-phase plan. State officials are expected to approve some counties Thursday to reopen as early as Friday.

All retailers that open for foot traffic must follow state regulations for keeping customers and clerks safe from COVID-19 infection. Among other rules, stores must limit customers, maintain six feet of distance between people and post signs to encourage social distancing.