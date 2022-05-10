Beauty vending machine in Kuna laundromat gaining national attention

Leyva Beauty's vending machines are catching the eyes of thousands of people on social media.

KUNA, Idaho — Hispanic and Latino people are growing Idaho’s economy with millions of dollars in buying power. A study done by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs shows there are about 1,100 Hispanic-owned business in Idaho.

“We are making a comeback. I see many restaurants, taco trucks and boutiques,” said Janet Leyva, owner of Leyva Beauty.

Leyva Beauty is an Idaho Latina-owned business with an online presence and two vending machines. One is located at the Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell. The other one is at the Kuna Laundromat.

Leyva said it was a risk to start her business a laundromat, but it was a risk she was willing to take.

"At first, I am not going to lie, it was a little difficult to get people to get into the Laundromat. Because come on who is going to come in randomly to the Laundromat,” she said.

It didn't take long for that risk Leyva took to become a sensation.

"So, there are a lot of walk-ins that will come in and well 'oh let's go ahead and get some shopping while we are doing laundry.' I've gotten a lot of good feedback from being in here,” Leyva said.

The fluorescent-pink vending machine isn’t the only thing standing out, so is the first-generation Latina business owner, Janet Leyva. Her beauty account on TikTok has over 265,000 followers and counting. She says her online presence is also a good thing for the Gem State.

"I just feel like Idaho is getting really known because of my TikTok's and Instagram. They always like to mention 'wow you have a vending machine in Idaho,'” Leyva said, adding that she hopes Leyva Beauty and the local vending machines will inspire the next generation of Hispanic and Latinx business owners.

"Once you see one owner and they are Latinos, you're like 'wow they did it' I feel like it starts sprouting the roots for all of us to start our own businesses,” Leyva said.

Next time you visit the laundromat in Kuna, keep an eye out for that big pink box. Leyva says it’s a great opportunity to shop local and support Idaho’s small businesses.

"You guys are supporting families here in Idaho. You are supporting our dreams. We are trying to grow in our community as well as everywhere else and it starts in our community,” she said.

The owner of the laundromat says he’s seen an increase in business in the last month. All the makeup products are hand picked and worked on by Janet Leyva.

