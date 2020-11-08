x
FedEx to give most workers 2% raises as COVID-19 pandemic continues

The shipping giant confirmed the news about the raises Tuesday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based FedEx says most employees are set to get a 2% raise this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

FedEx says it workers continue to go “above and beyond” as the shipping giant deals with changes due to the coronavirus.

The following is the full statement from FedEx: "FedEx team members continue to go above and beyond during these unprecedented times. FedEx is funding this year's salary budget pool at two percent. The pay raises are in effect for the vast majority of FedEx team members, except where other agreements are in place. We would like to thank our team members for delivering the Purple Promise every day during these difficult and challenging times."
