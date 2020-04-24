Couch couture: How staying home is changing what we wear

With more people staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pajamas, sweats, t-shirts and leggings are the #OOTD (outfit of the day).

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Life as we know it has changed since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged. Businesses are closed, some professionals are working remotely, and people are staying at home and physical distancing.

For some, less socializing and staying close to home means sporting a more relaxed wardrobe.

“Gym clothes, slides, no makeup and a bun,” said Adrianna Lizzea in a Facebook post by ABC10.

ABC10 SO SAD | As D'Jeana Roddy's condition worsened and her breathing bec... oming labored, she was rushed to an area hospital, separated from her mother, who, until then, had been by her bedside caring for her. That would be the last time she would see her mother alive.

A Facebook user who goes by “Lau Ren” said she’s wearing leggings and a t-shirt while home.

“Basically pajamas but stuff I could go out in and look normal...yet still elastic and comfy,” Lau Ren said in the post.

Diana Saxon said she’s made a mental shift since the order went into effect.

“I’ve decided this quarantine is stressful enough. I think it’s OK to give yourself permission to wear whatever you’re comfortable with,” Saxon said.

Saxon, who was already working remotely before the stay-at-home order, made a habit of wearing skirts and sweaters just in case she needed to go to an important meeting.

“It was important to me to always be prepared because although I didn’t have a physical office, there could be things that came up throughout the day. I wanted to be ready to go to meetings, events or meet up with friends later,” Saxon said.

Now that she can’t attend any in-person events for work or fun, she’s working in loungewear.

“It’s still surreal because I never imagined myself spending so much time at home wearing pajamas and robes to lounge in. My day-to-day look involves lounging in my pajamas or a sweatshirt and leggings,” Saxon said.

Saxon said nowadays, when she does shop online, she’s looking for more loungewear.

“I’m a huge fan of having really comfortable robes. So, I go online with that in mind. Is this cute? Do I feel comfortable opening my door and hanging out on my balcony in this?” Saxon said.

Jasnese Willis, owner of the boutique Esco Barbie, said since the stay-at-home order went into effect March 19, customers have mostly bought casual wear.

“A good 75% of what I’m selling are my sweatsuits and casual wear. My nightlife apparel isn’t really selling. Even with the casual wear, it’s a drastic drop from what it was before. I think it’s because of the pandemic,” Willis said.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), retail sales saw their biggest monthly drop on record during March as the coronavirus pandemic forced closures. Clothing stores saw the biggest decline, down to 50.5% from February, according to calculations based on NRF and U.S. Census Bureau data.

Willis said she received a huge rush of sales the week before the stay-at-home order was to end on April 7.

“Everyone was planning to go outside. But once they extended the order, I noticed a drastic drop in sales. No shopping is being done unless it’s for every day essential items.” Willis said.

Although Willis isn’t making a lot of money from her clothing store at the moment, she’s still buying merchandise to keep new apparel coming into her shop. To keep attracting customers to her website, Willis is slashing prices.

“I’ve marked everything down...because... I know we’re not able to spend right now. It’s really hard because people are not really buying like that. But when something is bought, it’s for casual wear,” Willis said.

Willis said it’s frustrating not knowing when she’ll be able to reopen her North Highlands retail store or her hair salon. Right now, she’s preparing for whenever that time comes, which she hopes is in July, August or sooner.

“I want to have a sale whenever we reopen because... I know people will be coming out of hardship. I’d like to keep it down for a bit to see if unemployment numbers go down,” Willis said.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter