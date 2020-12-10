x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Money

Amazon starts hiring 2,000 workers for Nampa facility

Company officials said starting pay is $15 per hour and includes comprehensive benefits with medical and matching retirement funding.
Credit: Troy Colson/KTVB
An inside view of Amazon's massive fulfillment center in Nampa, set to open in late 2020.

NAMPA, Idaho — Amazon has started hiring more than 2,000 workers for its distribution center in Nampa in southwestern Idaho. 

Company officials on Friday said starting pay is $15 per hour and includes comprehensive benefits with medical and matching retirement funding.

The four-story, 650,000-square-foot warehouse that will also rely heavily on robots is expected to open next month. 

It will hold some 40 million items for distribution throughout the U.S. and abroad. 

Those interested in working at the facility are asked to apply online. 

Workers will help sort and pack items for shipment.

Related Articles