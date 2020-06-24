West Ada students hold backyard prom after theirs canceled at last minute

The students still got to dance and go out to dinner.

BOISE, Idaho — What do you do when your prom gets cancelled, rescheduled, and then cancelled again just hours before it's supposed to start?

On Monday, the West Ada School District announced that makeup proms at The Village in Meridian were canceled after Ada County moved back to Stage 3.

These West Ada students didn't let it get them down, instead they held their own prom in a backyard.



They still got to dance and when they went out to dinner someone paid for their whole meal at The Tavern at Eagle Island. The check came to more than $200!

They want to track that person down and thank them.

If you know who the person is - please contact us.

Backyard prom for West Ada students 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

And thanks to Heather Hanson for sending us these photos.