JUNCTION CITY, Oregon — If parents and students in the Willamette Valley's Junction City School District want more snow days, it might be due to some incredible parodies of Simon & Garfunkel, Billy Joel and Queen by two administrators.
Oaklea Middle School Principal Justin Corey Junction City High School Principal Brian Young show off their singing chops with new lyrics to "Sounds of Silence", "Piano Man" and "Another One Bites The Dust."
In "Sounds of Snow Day" winter scenes are in the background as they are shown together, solo, or with the classic 'hand to the ear' microphone shot. The pair are in wigs (Corey is Garfunkel) and period correct turtlenecks. Lyrics are shown in case you want to karaoke along.
(Story continues below)
Hello parents and guardians
We’ve called to talk to you again
Because a storm has come without warning
Left its snow while we were sleeping
And JC schools will be closing for the day
At home we’ll stay
Within the sound of snow day
In restless dreams kids hopes have grown
Icy streets no bus can roam
‘Neath the darkness of a cold black sky
Kids wake their parents yelling “Snow! Oh My!”
Then they’re out the door while older siblings cue Fortnite
It’s a wondrous sight
And feel the sound of snow day
And in the morning light we saw
One thousand children, maybe more
Kids rejoicing without working
Teachers smiling without speaking
Admin writing songs and posting them to share
Like people care
This is the sound of snow day
By noon wet clothing piles the floor
Parents yelling “shut the door!”
Kids do some chores and don’t sleep till noon
Mix in some math and reading, and cartoons
Enjoy these memories cause soon, it’ll be back to Oregon rain
Echoed in the homes of snow day
And by evening parents prayed
Another call would not be made
And the snowmen line the streets at night
Children snow dancing with delight
And above all, be safe, be warm, and enjoy this family day
And so we’ll say
Here’s to the sound of snow day
With the popularity of "Sounds of Snow Day" the pressure was on for a sequel. This time, the pair spare us of the costumes with a down to earth session in a school music room.
So "Piano Man" becomes "Snow Day Man" and "Another One Bites The Dust" turns into "Another Day Bites The Dust.