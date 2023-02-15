Seasonal dog off-leash program coming to an end

It's that time of year again when Boise's seasonal dog off-leash program ends. Fido can resume free reign gallivanting when the program returns in November 2023.

BOISE, Idaho — As springtime nears, Boise's seasonal dog off-leash program at three popular parks will come to an end, and park guests are asked to once again leash their dogs.

The City of Boise announced that the program ends at Simplot Sports Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The two remaining parks, Ann Morrison Park and Optimist Youth Sports Complex, will still permit dogs to be off leash through the end of the month, Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The off-leash season ends earlier at Simplot Sports Complex, due to spring soccer practices kicking off, requiring extra time for field preparations.

From March 1 through May 31, dogs are not permitted at all at Optimist Youth Sports Complex due to the high activity. However, dogs will be allowed to return over the summer.

According to the City of Boise's announcement, the popular seasonal program will be instated again at all three parks in November 2023 when the sports leagues wrap up their park use.

During the off-leash season at Ann Morrison Park and the Optimist Youth Sports Complex, dogs can run and play off-leash at all areas of the two parks, except for Boise River Greenbelt paths, parking lots, roads and playgrounds. Owners are also responsible for picking up after their pets.

Boise officials said the dog-friendly program "is intended to give dog owners another option for their pets to run and play during the winter months."

The off-leash season also helps make geese uncomfortable at Ann Morrison Park and the Optimist Youth Sports Complex, the City of Boise said.

Ann Morrison Park is home to Together Treasure Valley Dog Island, which serves as an off-leash area year-round, and is not impacted by Boise's seasonal off-leash program.

Ann Morrison Park is located just south of the Boise River between Americana Boulevard and 9th Street.

The Optimist Youth Sports Complex is located at 9889 W. Hill Rd. Parkway, which is just east of Horseshoe Bend Road.

Boise Parks and Recreation has several dog-friendly parks around the city that are open to off-leash use all year. Click this link for more information.

The City of Boise also reminds dog owners that spring is an ideal time to obtain or renew an animal license for their pet. Both can be completed by visiting Boise's animal licensing page.

