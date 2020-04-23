Kuna woman 'takes it up a notch' to get her mail, dressing up for each curbside outing

BOISE, Idaho — Some people are getting very creative while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Take Sandy Banta of Kuna.
Since she's not getting out as much these days, whenever it's her turn to get the mail, she takes it up a notch.
Sandy has posted numerous photos on Facebook for all to see.
“I’m thinking on my days to get the mail I should make an effort to dress up,” she told our Maggie O'Mara.
It is a big outing these days, after all.
We are told her neighbors love it.
Kuna woman gets her mail in style
