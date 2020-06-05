Viewer finds robin's nest in hanging basket

BOISE, Idaho — Andy Andrews sent us a photo of something else growing in his garden that he didn't plant.
He found some robin eggs in his hanging basket a while back and now they've hatched.
Look at the mother robin checking up on her baby birds.
Thanks Andy for sharing the photos on our You Can Grow It: Idaho gardening with KTVB page. Anyone can join the group.
