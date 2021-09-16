Visiting the hospital, especially for a long period of time can be an extremely stressful experience, that is why Intermountain Hospital is an advocate for their patients and committed to providing at home comfort. Mellisa Paul was able to speak with Tanner Wray from Intermountain Hospital about how they are innovating the healthcare system to advocate for their patients.
Road to Recovery: How Intermountain Hospital is advocating for their patients by providing for their comfort and wellbeing
Sponsored by Intermountain Hospital