Rigby girl is Grand Teton Council’s first female Eagle Scout

Alexis Sharp is the first young woman to achieve the highest rank in Boy Scouts in the Grand Teton Council.

RIGBY, Idaho — When then-14-year-old Alexis Sharp went to Scout Camp in Island Park in July 2019, it was the first year girls were able to attend. Of the more than 400 people there, approximately 12 of the Scouts were girls.

The Post Register reports that one scoutmaster announced there would be a mile swim at the end of the week for anyone who wanted to try.

Alexis overheard one person say he didn't think it was possible for girls to swim a mile. She swam it, beating every other competitor by 10 minutes or more.

Now she's achieved another milestone.