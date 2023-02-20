San Antonio businessman, philanthropist Red McCombs passes away peacefully at 95

Family members say the prolific business magnate was surrounded by loved ones when he died Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO — The founder of Red McCombs Automotive Group, Billy Joe "Red" McCombs, has passed away, his family announced Monday.

They said the multi-industry business magnate died peacefully Sunday, surrounded by loved ones.

His family sent KENS 5 a detailed statement reflecting on his life, outlining the positive impact he made not only in the San Antonio community, but across the Lone Star State and beyond.

"While growing his car dealership empire, which would later reach more than 60 stores, Red and his family fell in love with San Antonio. It became home for them and would be for the remainder of his life," they said.

McCombs was born on October 19, 1927, in Spur, Texas. Growing up in the Great Depression, a strong family value was cemented at a young age. He developed a love for people, and knew he wanted to give back to others, despite living with his three other siblings on his father's $24.75-a-week Ford mechanic’s salary.

He served in the Army after World War II and used the GI Bill to study at the business and law schools at The University of Texas at Austin.

While waiting for a corporate job, Red joined a friend to sell cars at a Ford dealership in Corpus Christi. After selling ten in one weekend, he knew he had a knack for the business. McCombs would sell an average of 30 or more cars a month, and within half a year set out on his own. He began McCombs Used Cars, and the empire developed from there; he would later reach more than 60 stores.

The letter from his family outlines the joy he had for giving back, detailing the generous donation of $50 million to UT Austin. Beyond the business school, Red helped fund a brand-new softball stadium and the north end zone at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, both named in his honor.

McCombs was instrumental in the construction of the HemisFair Arena and in bringing the Spurs to San Antonio. He also at one point owned the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Nuggets, and was among the first investors in Circuit of the Americas.

The Spurs honored McCombs at a game last year, and Head Coach Gregg Popovich spoke about his old boss on his birthday earlier this year.

"More important than basketball, somebody we all know is 95 years old today... and it's not me. It's Red McCombs, 95," he said. "Since this is our 50th anniversary (in San Antonio), we wouldn't be having this without Red McCombs. He was my first boss, and I can remember still walking into Incarnate Word and seeing this big dude come in in his giant cowboy boots and his fur coat and his big Texan hat and I wondered, 'where the hell have I landed?' He was the boss, and we all know what he's done for the community and for the state."

"He was passionate about everything that he did. He had high standards, he demanded a lot, but he was fair, a great sense of humor," Popovich said. "He's somebody that even to this day, we don't all see him as much as in the past, but when you do you can still see the little sly smirk on his face here and there because he loved a good joke, he loved people of all stripes for sure. And he let you know that he was in charge, no doubt about that. Most people that have achieved what he's achieved needed to be in charge, they wouldn't have done everything they did. He's a special guy."

Spurs legend David Robinson paid tribute to McCombs on Twitter.

"R.I.P. Red McCombs. He was a legendary figure in San Antonio, and had a huge impact in my life," Robinson said. "We will miss you!"

In 2005, Red and Charline donated $30 Million to M.D. Anderson to create the Institute for the Early Detection and Treatment of Cancer.

"Beyond his notable major gifts, McCombs has given tens of millions to numerous San Antonio organizations; it all started by seeing the joy that came from giving to others during the Great Depression...Red’s legacy will continue as the current and future generations of the McCombs family carry the torch and execute the vision he laid out," they wrote.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reacted to the news on Monday afternoon.

"Red McCombs was a pillar of San Antonio’s modern history and a titan of our local economy," Nirenberg said. "His influence was instrumental in creating the city we know today. Our hearts are with the McCombs family and the thousands of residents he uplifted through his generosity."