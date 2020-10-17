Oregon Zoo hosts 'Howloween' kid-friendly, family fun

Anyone bummed out about no trick-or-treating for Halloween this year can enjoy the zoo's upcoming festivities.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It should be a howling good time this year at the Oregon Zoo's 'Howloween' event.

The zoo posted an announcement of the event on their Facebook page.

Families and kids, or anyone bummed out about no trick-or-treating this year can come and enjoy the zoo's festivities.

The first day available for tickets is Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and the event runs through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Everyone is encouraged to dress up in costume and complete a scavenger hunt throughout the zoo while learning about different habitats for wildlife.

There will be treat bags for attendees at the end of the scavenger hunt which can be pre-purchased for an additional $3 fee. The zoo said this event is best suited for children ages 2-12, but all are welcome.

Treat bags can be added to the end of the total when tickets are purchased or reserved online.

A new addition to rules this year to make the event COVID-19 friendly include anyone with or without costumes needs a face mask that can cover the mouth and nose.

All tickets must be purchased ahead of an event allowing for staggered entry time-slots and keeping social distancing in mind. Tickets are available 10 days before each event on the oregonzoo.org website.

The zoo said tickets will include infants too.

Although babies are offered free entry with a paid adult ticket, they still must be counted because of capacity restrictions.