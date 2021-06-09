Mountain Home woman celebrates her 103rd birthday!

Happy 103rd birthday to Elaine McCalley of Mountain Home!

BOISE, Idaho — Happy 103rd Birthday to Elaine McCalley of Mountain Home!

Her son Mike filled me in on her absolutely incredible life, and of course I wanted to share it all with you!

"This amazing lady, Elaine McCalley, is my mom. She is the first woman in Idaho to become a commercial pilot, and remains a strong advocate of women in aviation.

The closeup of her standing in front of an airplane was taken in the 1930s at the old airport where BSU is now. She was one of the first inductees into the Idaho Aviation Hall of Fame.

Elaine has two children, three step children, four grandchildren, two step grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She still lives on her own, drives, and goes to the gym three days a week! She is my inspiration. Please join me in wishing her a very happy birthday!" writes Mike Berriochoa, Elaine's proud son.

