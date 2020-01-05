Thousands of meals are distributed daily in the Treasure Valley and beyond.

BOISE, Idaho — It's a great day to appreciate those who feed Idaho's students, even as schools remain shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

May 1 is School Lunch Hero Day, meant to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the state's school nutrition staff.

As districts across the state moved to online learning to curb the spread of the virus, school breakfast and lunch programs quickly shifted from serving children in school cafeterias to setting up a pick-up system to make sure kids are still getting fed, even when class is not in session.

