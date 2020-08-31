Boise boy pays special tribute to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman

Max Bingham simply said, "they needed to say goodbye to their friend. I needed to say goodbye.”

BOISE, Idaho — Tributes to Chadwick Boseman, the actor who portrayed Black Panther on the big screen, continue to pour in on social media around the world in the wake of his death.

Eight-year-old Max Bingham of Boise created his own special tribute to Boseman who died last Friday from cancer.

His mom posted this on social media:

Earlier this evening, I found Max quietly playing in his room with his Marvel action figures. He had an assortment of characters in a small circle, surrounding Black Panther.

When I asked what he was doing, he simply said, "they needed to say goodbye to their friend. I needed to say goodbye.”

He’s heartbroken.

This is all the feels. As most of you know, Max was diagnosed with autism at a young age. At the time, we were warned that Max may never understand things like "sympathy" or "empathy."

Fast forward to now. I am so proud of this boy. He may do or say things a little differently than others, but his heart is huge.”

~ Hayley Bingham, Max’s mom