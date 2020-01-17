A Boise woman’s do-it-yourself washer repair saves her $340

Chrissy Johnson was told by an appliance repairman that her 5-year-old Samsung washing machine needed a new drain pump which would cost $340 to install.
After researching the process online and watching videos on YouTube, she decided to do the project herself, despite having no experience at doing appliance repairs.
She purchased a $25 pump on Amazon and then, with the proper tools in hand (borrowed from a neighbor), she went to work.
If you have Life Hacks that you have used to save money send them to us.
We would like to pass them along to our viewers on the News at 4.