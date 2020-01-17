A Boise woman’s do-it-yourself washer repair saves her $340

Chrissy Johnson needed a new drain pump for her washing machine.

Chrissy Johnson was told by an appliance repairman that her 5-year-old Samsung washing machine needed a new drain pump which would cost $340 to install.

After researching the process online and watching videos on YouTube, she decided to do the project herself, despite having no experience at doing appliance repairs.

She purchased a $25 pump on Amazon and then, with the proper tools in hand (borrowed from a neighbor), she went to work.

If you have Life Hacks that you have used to save money send them to us.