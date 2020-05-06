'Ten years without his laughter': Loved ones mark a decade since Kyron Horman disappeared

Kyron Horman would have graduated from high school this month. Instead, the mystery behind his disappearance continues to haunt his family.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Loved ones gathered at Skyline School in Northwest Portland Thursday, to mark 10 years since the disappearance of Kyron Horman.

“It's June 4, 2020 but we haven't lived past June 4, 2010,” said Desiree Young, Kyron’s mother. “Living without him is like trying to live without your heart.”

For the last 10 years, Young has wondered in anguish what happened to her little boy. Kyron was 7 when he disappeared from Skyline School.

“That's 10 years without his laughter, his smiles, without his hugs,” said Young.

Kyron's disappearance launched the largest search-and-rescue operation in Oregon's history and drew national attention, but authorities have never named a suspect in the case.

Young has long believed that Kyron's stepmom Terri Horman has information about what happened to Kyron. She brought Kyron to Skyline school for a science fair the day he disappeared.

Horman has denied any involvement in his disappearance. Others have fought to keep Kyron's story in the public eye.

“I still remember the day that he went missing like it was yesterday,” said family friend Beth Greear. For the past 10 years, Greear has run the Missing Kyron Horman Facebook page. Honoring him Thursday was important to her.

“This was the last place he was seen,” said Greear. “It just made the most sense to come here.”

Outside Skyline School, loved ones released dozens of balloons for Kyron. They floated away like the moments they never got to share with him.

“We have missed out on all of the milestones,” said Young. “Proms, learning to drive, his first girlfriend. This June would have been his high school graduation.”

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Kyron Horman is asked to call the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-988-0560.