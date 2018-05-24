Life in Balance is a weekly series on the KTVB Sunday News at 10, hosted by Kim Fields. A collaboration between KTVB and Saint Alphonsus Health Systems, Life in Balance explores a variety of topics empowering individuals to make positive choices for their own physical, mental and emotional well-being. Topics have included advanced care planning, how to pay off debt, handling emotions in the workplace, kids and cell phone technology, social media and body image, and even some DIY life hacks you can do at home with Idaho potatoes. With the accelerating pace of modern lifestyles, Life in Balance affirms that every person can and should enjoy a sustainable, livable life and that together we can help keep our lives healthy and balanced.

