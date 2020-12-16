6th graders brighten up Kuna storefronts for Christmas

It's called Operation Decoration, and it's something truly special.

KUNA, Idaho — Have you noticed the storefronts in Kuna are decorated for Christmas?

Guess what? Kids in the Kuna community are responsible for that!

Kuna Middle School 6th graders contact local businesses and offer to paint their windows.

Then they partner with the parks department, which helps the students pick up and deliver paint supplies.

The project is meant to create a hands-on learning experience for students, promote citizenship, and build community awareness.

Thank you to the volunteers involved and anyone that donated supplies!

