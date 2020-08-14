Idaho Youth Ranch, Interfaith Sanctuary join forces to help school-age children in homeless families

Through this educational collaboration, the two organizations will offer students facing homelessness educational and emotional support for the upcoming school year.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Youth Ranch and Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter announced a new partnership to offer educational and emotional support to school-age children currently living at the Interfaith's Hotel Shelter.

As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the Youth Ranch and Interfaith want to ensure families struggling with homelessness have access to the same educational and emotional support as other students.

Interfaith was also able to hire a full-time preschool teacher who teaches early education programming for younger students, thanks to a donation.

"Today, uniting for Idaho's youth requires more than ever that organizations work together so we can meet the vast needs of all kids," CEO of Idaho Youth Ranch Scott Curtis said. "Our new collaboration with Interfaith Sanctuary will provide educational support in a safe, emotionally supportive environment for the kids of families at Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter."

Through this collaboration efforts, students will have a safe and secure location to learn and study during the school year.

Children will also have access to counseling services at Interfaith to cope with the stress of their circumstances and receive treatment if needed.

"When it became apparent that the kids of families we serve would be going to school virtually, we wanted to make sure we could provide the same access and support that kids with homes would be receiving," Executive Director at Interfaith Sanctuary Jodi Peterson-Stigers said.

Families in need can call the Idaho Youth Ranch helpline at 208-947-0863 or request an appointment online.

If your family needs emergency shelter, you can reach Interfaith Sanctuary at 208-343-2630, or visit them at 1620 W. River St. in Boise after 4:00 pm.

