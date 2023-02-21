Job & Career Fair at Nampa Civic Center

Network with potential employers and explore the variety of full-time and part-time positions for all experience levels.

NAMPA, Idaho — Over 50 companies will be hosted at the Idaho Job & Career Fair in Nampa on Wednesday, looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions.

The job fair will be at the Nampa Civic Center on Wednesday, Feb 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Companies at the event will be seeking candidates of all experience levels in a vast assortment of industries around Idaho.

Employers are seeking people many across many trades and skill sets for call centers, warehouses, manufacturing, law enforcement, education, public service, insurance, labor, fabrication, healthcare, military, construction, mental health, technology, hospitality, transportation, administration, security and more.

The event is not only for career opportunities, but training resources will also be provided.

The job fair is free to attend.

To register and view a list of participating companies, visit the Idaho Career Fair website.

Dress for success, bring resumes, and be ready to discuss job opportunities, related skills and qualifications.

