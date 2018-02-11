This is super simple recipe only calls for two ingredients — bacon and sugar. The two best ingredients in any food, right?
You'll be amazed how delicious this sweet and savory treat is!
RECIPE FOR PIG CANDY
Serves 5 to 7
Ingredients:
- 1 lb (450 g) thick cut bacon
- ½ cup (90 g) light brown sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F (205°C).
- Lay the bacon slices onto a baking sheet lined with a baking rack.
- Top the slices with sugar and bake for about 15 minutes or until the bacon is crisp and caramelized.
- Allow to cool and serve.
