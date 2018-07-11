It's kid's birthday party classic and a great treat for Nov. 11, National Sunday Day: the clown ice cream sundae! Kin Parents Producer Robert Mahar brings us a simple, easy to assemble version that you can easily customize to your child's tastes.

How to make a clown ice cream sundae:

INGREDIENTS:

Icing

Ice cream cones

Chocolate candies

Strawberries

Vanilla ice cream

Whipped cream

Colored sprinkles

DIRECTIONS:

Adhere candies to ice cream cone with icing. Place a candy on each icing dot. Cut the tops off of the strawberries and slice. Scoop vanilla ice cream into bowl. Place strawberries around the ice cream scoop, creating the clown’s collar. Spray whipped cream half way around scoop. Position cone for hat. Cover whipped cream with sprinkles. Place candies on scoop for eyes and nose.

Customize with these ingredient substitutions!

Instead of candy for the facial features and pom poms on the hat, you might try: blueberries, raisins, peanuts or sunflower seeds.

Instead of sliced strawberries for the collar, you might try: sliced banana, banana chips, raspberries or apple slices.

