You Can Grow It: Viewers' final fall harvest pictures

Despite the pandemic, a record-breaking drought, and scorching summer, many of you had great successes this year in the garden.

BOISE, Idaho — The outdoor gardening season for 2021 is drawing to a close, so in this year's "You Can Grow It" finale, I wanted to share a few pictures some of you shared online.

Watch the video above or linked here for those fall harvest pictures, courtesy of 18 members of the You Can Grow It: Idaho gardening with KTVB Facebook group.

Thanks to all of you who shared your pictures and stories. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a scorching hot summer and record-breaking drought conditions around Idaho, many of you had some great successes in the garden.

I'm also remembering Ellie, a beloved friend who appeared in many "You Can Grow It" features over the past several years.

My dog, Ellie Duthie, was sometimes the star of the show, and sometimes she just made a brief cameo, wandering through the camera shot. Ellie recently passed on, and I like to think she's now running and jumping on a lush green lawn in Doggie Heaven. Rest in peace, Ellie.

"You Can Grow It" has ended for another season, but there are lots of things you can do indoors to keep your green thumb in shape over the coming winter: growing houseplants, planning next year's garden and other projects.

Finally, I invite you to stay in touch with the more than 9,000 members of the You Can Grow It Facebook group -- to sign up, just go to this link.

