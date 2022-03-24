You Can Grow It: successful gardens start with good seeds

You can find a variety of fresh seeds, bulbs, and container plants at local garden stores, nurseries, and online, but some gardeners save seeds from the last year.

BOISE, Idaho — Spring has just arrived in Idaho, and so has another season of 'You Can Grow It'.

Whether a veteran gardener with a green thumb or a novice gardener just getting started, growing things can be fun and rewarding for the whole family. Gardening is also the fastest-growing pastime in the country.

All successful gardens start with good seeds. You can find a great variety of fresh seeds, bulbs, and container plants at local garden stores, nurseries.

See what many of our fellow gardeners have been doing during the long winter months. If you’re new to gardening, you just might be inspired for the growing season ahead.

Avid gardeners have probably been counting down the days until spring arrives, so they can get out and start using those green thumbs. Although some never stopped gardening through the winter.

Two years since the start of the pandemic, gardening continues to be one of America's favorite hobbies, whether it’s vegetables or flowers, or just one plant on the window sill.

Join KTVB each Thursday on the news at four, and every Saturday morning, for more ‘You Can Grow It.' You can be part of ‘You Can Grow It’ by sharing tips, pictures and asking your garden questions on the ‘You Can Grow It’ Facebook group.

Text the word ‘grow’ to 208-321-5614, and we will send you a link to join the other nearly 10,000 members of the ‘KTVB You Can Grow It’ Facebook group.

Watch more You Can Grow It: