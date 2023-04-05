You Can Grow It: Plants, garden accessories to consider for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is just a little over a week away, and if your mom likes to do some gardening, KTVB's Jim Duthie has some perfect ideas for a gift.

BOISE, Idaho — Mother's Day is just a little over a week away, and if your mom likes to do some gardening, KTVB Garden Master Jim Duthie has some perfect gift ideas. Duthie set out to local nursery Franz Witte to provide viewers with some top-notch options to consider.

Flowers are great, but they fade. So, something living, or a tool to use in the garden, would be great for mom.

The first idea Seneca Hull with Franz Witte suggests is protective sleeves, an interesting gift that helps when dealing with roses, or something that may harm you, including the sun.

"What’s really cool about these is that they’re also beautiful, but they’re made from recycled water bottles," Hull said. "So are these gloves. So, they’re a nice way to be eco-friendly, and also be safe and have some cool stuff.”

The gloves not only help with getting scratched up, but also if you are allergic to something, they will help you.

Franz Witte also has a great assortment of little garden gadgets and accessories that mom can use in the garden.

"We’ve got different types of little tags that you mark your garden with. Then we also have different things, we’ve got a bunch of things that are made in the USA," Hull said. "The Cottage Greenhouse, the grapefruit and blood orange fragrance is really, really nice for a little gift, and also the wildflower candles."

"Then we have some bird lover and pollinator items. So, we’ve got these really cute little hummingbird feeders, as well as this glass blown, this beautiful hummingbird feeder. Then we have nectar, we have it in the concentrate and then the ready-to-use. It’s kind of fun 'cause it’s in a wine bottle, but it has hydrosols in it that will attract the hummingbirds. It’s what they love that’s in the flowers. So, that’s a really fun one," Hull continued. "Then we also – with the pollinators – have butterfly feeders, as well as little butterfly houses that will attract those butterflies to your yard.”

Many mothers love roses, including Jim's, and Franz Witte has a very special selection of roses.

"This year one special group that we have is the David Austin roses, and the Generous Gardener is an absolutely beautiful one, and it’s a climber, and that’s a really popular one this year, as well as all the other David Austins," Hull said. "We’ve got tea roses, floribundas, shrub roses as well, so those are all great gifts."

The local garden center has a huge selection of roses, and they smell so good.

As many people know, sometimes Mother's Day sneaks up on us, and we need to get something really fast after procrastinating buying a gift. If you are one of those people, Franz Witte has great live baskets that are wonderful and grab-n-go.

The nursery also has hanging baskets that make a great gift. They are another easy grab-n-go option that are fun, colorful and will last all summer.

Other local centers across the Treasure Valley have a great selection of plants, flowers and garden accessories starting at around $10 to $15 on up.

If you buy mom a plant, they will also make sure she knows the best way to keep it growing and beautiful.

