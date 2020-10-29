You Can Grow It: Making some unique holiday decorations with small pumpkins and succulents

Jim Duthie takes us to a class that shows how to decorate pumpkins with succulents.

BOISE, Idaho — Halloween is here, Thanksgiving isn’t far away, and you’ve probably been busy working on your holiday decor. But here’s an idea that will last well into the fall season long after the Jack-o-lanterns are tossed away.

Garden master Jim Duthie goes back in time to a class where a lot of crafty and creative ladies combined small pumpkins with a touch of indoor gardening to make some unique holiday decorations.

Autumn is in full swing, and the fall holidays are just around the corner. Mother Nature has been busy making some eye-catching displays outdoors with brilliant fall colors, and these ladies are working on some indoor fall decorations of their own.

Looking for a great holiday decorating idea? How about decorating a pumpkin with succulents?

It’s a frosty Saturday morning outside Edwards Greenhouses, but it’s warm and toasty inside, where about two dozen women are busy creating some unique and interesting centerpieces and decorations that will adorn their homes for the fall season.

“Just entry table, and then maybe one on like our mantle. Just to celebrate the fall season.”

It’s not unusual to display pumpkins this time of year, but these aren’t being carved into scary faces. Instead, they’re being turned into creative displays, using succulent plants and dried flowers.

“I think I was going more for the dried floral thing. And stuck some succulents in there, and getting some of the fall colors,” said Ashley Kunz, class participant.

“Yeah, they’re great. Especially some of the oranges, and just the different succulents. A lot of fun.”

They start with small pumpkins. Besides the typical orange ones, these white pumpkins are interesting and different.

Then they gather an assortment of plant material, including pieces of succulent plants, some dried flowers, and some moss and dried seed pods.

“They said that they got them all from the greenhouse, you know, all these dried products.”

Next, take some hot glue, dab it on the pumpkin, and start making your own arrangement with the plant material. There’s no right or wrong way to do it. It’s all up to your own creativity and imagination.

“Just learn to jump in, and just start, and keep creating, and look around for inspiration. There’s plenty of that, especially that lady in the yellow shirt,” said Sharon Carswell.

“Whatever looks nice. I don’t really have any inspiration.”

“And if you don’t like it you can take some of it apart. Nothing’s permanent.”

“This one I wanted to be kind of natural. This one was a little feminine,” said Ruth Hetherington.

“I just start poking things in. She’s a planner. She plans it all out, then takes it apart and glues it. I just do it as I go.”

“They’re talking about how elevation is the key, so I think the higher you go, the better,” said Kate Strong.

“I’m trying to pack mine as tightly as possible.”

“Yeah, the more the merrier. And a burst of color, I think, on every corner.”

“We found it, thought it would be a good family thing to do,” Kunz said.

“I think this is a great event, wonderful idea… we were so excited to attend.”

And the results are beautiful and amazing, transforming little pumpkins and some pieces of plants from the garden, into works of art just in time for the fall holidays.

Miniature pumpkins will last for weeks without carving, and in some cases, the succulents themselves can be planted later and grow into thriving plants.

