Thinking about revitalizing your home landscape? You don’t have to spend a lot of money to make a big difference in creating a comfortable, inviting backyard.

Garden master Jim Duthie shows us how a Meridian woman, with the help of a local garden designer, transformed her small backyard into a unique and interesting outdoor living space.

“I wanted a new design in my backyard," said Nancy Mann.

Nancy Mann wanted a place where she could unwind at the end of a stressful day at work.

“And I’m so thankful to come home and relax in a comfortable space, and this backyard has completely transformed my home,” she said.

Transforming your backyard into a haven of relaxation doesn’t take a lot of money or a lot of effort, just a few good ideas and somebody to help steer them along.

After downsizing to a smaller patio home, Nancy wanted to make her small backyard into an inviting outdoor living space, but she wasn’t sure how to go about it. So this spring she went to the Boise Flower and Garden Show where she met David Arthur of Kyoto gardens.

“And he gave me a lot of wonderful ideas that are things I never would have thought of,” Nancy said.

“Had a love for gardening and design. I just really liked Japanese culture,” said David Arthur.

While living and working in Japan, David observed and studied hundreds of gardens, and for the past 25 years, he’s been specializing in Japanese-style garden designs.

Nancy liked the idea of an Asian theme, and so the ideas began to flow. And to keep costs down, they used a lot of existing materials.

“So we recycled a lot of stuff. The first thing I did was build a fence to kind of define the backyard.”

Planks interspersed with bamboo. And in the middle, this unique panel the existing fence had to stay since it marks the subdivision boundary. So to bring in the Asian theme, David built a new fence alongside the old one. It’s his own custom design, made of cedar with a crescent moon that lights up at night.

“Well, right here we have the lovely crescent moon, which I love,” Nancy said.

“And we have the Leo constellation drilled right into the fence with marbles that also light up at night.”

Leo, because Nancy’s birthday is in August.

“Which is unbelievable. It’s the best thing ever!” she exclaimed.

Additional lighting was added to make the garden appealing even after dark.

“A lot of people don’t think about viewing their garden at night. I always incorporate lights into my designs because I just like spending time outside. It really changes everything,” David said.

They added some Japanese-style plants, a water feature, bird feeders, and other Japanese decor, some of which Nancy already had, including this Buddha statue. It now serves as a small memorial to Nancy’s late husband, John Slonaker.

And these vases of twisted willow branches add a sentimental and nostalgic touch.

When Nancy first moved to this house, there was a beautiful curly willow tree in the corner of the yard that Nancy loved. Unfortunately, the tree became diseased and had to be removed.

“So, I was fortunate enough to be able to save some of the branches, or the bones of the tree," she said. “And especially a tribute to my tree, I have some crooked willow branches in a lovely blue vase there in the corner.“

“Sometimes, in garden design, things turn out better than you expect, and you hope for that,” David said. “Start small. You can do it in stages. You don’t have to do it all at once.”

“You can do it in little pieces and you can do it with some existing materials and add things to it as the budget allows,” Nancy said. “And given time, love and money, you can do a transformation like this. And you shouldn’t be held back.”

And while fences are usually meant to keep people out, this one might be different.

“Hopefully, it’s going to bring people into my world. Because I can’t wait to show this off to my friends. It’s going to be great,” Nancy said.

David Arthur of Kyoto Gardens also designs water features, Zen meditation gardens, and custom courtyards and entryways. Kyoto Gardens has also been featured in Better Homes and Gardens magazine.

© 2018 KTVB