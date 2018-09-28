When it comes to growing vegetables, turnips probably aren't at the top of your list. They may not be the most popular root vegetable, but they taste good and they're good for you.

The look a bit like a big radish, but with a milder taste. Turnips like cool weather, so you can plant them early in the spring. They can be used in place of potatoes, they're good raw in salads and even the greens are edible.

By the way, turnips have been around for thousands of years. In fact, they were the first jack-o-lanterns.

To help us turn turnips into a delicious meal, we asked Chef Lou Aaron from Westside Drive-In for some tips.

For step-by-step instructions on how to make Chef Lou's Maple Glazed Roasted Turnips and Rosemary Turnip Chips, watch the video above and check out recipes below.

CHEF LOU’S MAPLE GLAZED ROASTED TURNIPS

Ingredients

3/4 pound fresh Turnips, peeled and sliced into wedges (about 2 medium size)

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

1 tablespoon fresh minced Rosemary

Sea Salt & Pepper to taste

Method

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a bowl, combine turnips, olive oil, rosemary, salt and pepper. Toss well, then transfer to baking sheet. Place in preheated oven and cook for 15 minutes.

Remove from oven. Transfer turnips back to bowl and drizzle with Maple glaze(recipe below). Serve immediately.

For Maple Glaze:

¼ cup Chicken Broth

3 tablespoons Butter

1/3 cup Balsamic Vinegar

2 tablespoons Pure Maple Syrup

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, then remove from heat. Drizzle over turnips.

CHEF LOU’S ROSEMARY TURNIP CHIPS

Ingredients

3/4-pound fresh Turnips, unpeeled and sliced into 1/16” slices (use a vegetable slicer or mandolin), drained on paper towel

1 cup Avocado oil (or high heat cooking oil)

1 tablespoon fresh minced Rosemary

Sea Salt & Pepper to taste

Method

Heat oil in a large saucepan. Heat to 350 degrees. Gently lay turnip slices in hot oil, and cook for 3-4 minutes, turning about every 30-45 seconds. Remove when turnips start to brown. Remove with slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with sea salt, pepper and minced rosemary. Serve immediately.

