Boise free compost sites to reopen on Friday

BOISE, Idaho — As Boise begins the process of reopening the city in stages, there's some good news for folks looking to do some yard work.

The city's free compost sites will reopen to the public on Friday, May 8.

The two sites are located at the Idaho Botanical Garden on North Penitentiary Road and at the Joplin Road Compost Site on the 12000 block of West Joplin Road.

Both sites will be open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Compost can be picked up on a first-come, first-served basis and each resident can collect up to two cubic yards for free.

