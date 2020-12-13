Treasure Valley tree lots nearly sold out weeks before Christmas: 'I got calls two weeks before Thanksgiving'

Your nearby Christmas tree lot might look a lot more sparse or even soldout this year thanks to growing demand.

BOISE, Idaho — Christmas tree lots around the Treasure Valley are hitting record sales, some are even sold out of trees for the season.

Owner of Jordan’s Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Lot, Jordan Risch said people are getting an early start, and he’s seeing first-time tree buyers more than ever before.

“This year, what we are noticing more than ever is people coming out earlier. I got calls two weeks before Thanksgiving, which is crazy, I have never gotten calls that early,” said Risch. “We are going to run out of trees this year.”

Risch has two lot locations, one in Boise and Meridian. He often sells to smaller lots at wholesale and said many of the smaller lots have already been wiped clean.

“People were ready to come out and celebrate Christmas, I think especially this year, they’re just looking for a reason to celebrate, and have a little bit of normalcy back in our lives,” he said.

Risch noted that there’s been a trend in more and more people wanting to buy real Christmas trees, a trend he’s seen grow over the past several years.

“There’s a steady movement back toward people enjoying that experience with their family, just getting out and doing these events during the fall and winter is becoming more of a tradition, we are bringing back that tradition,” he said.

The problem is that demand is higher than the supply of trees. According to Risch, many trees sold at Christmas tree lots take seven or eight years to fully mature to the point where they can be sold.

Risch typically sells trees at his lot all the way up until Christmas Eve, but this season he expects he will be completely sold out by Sunday, Dec. 13.

“The downside is I’m worried some people are not going to get Christmas trees and I wish I could fix that but we have what we have and unfortunately if we run out, there are going to be people out there that won't get their Christmas tree,” he said.