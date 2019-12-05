MERIDIAN, Idaho — Mother's Day is Sunday and is becoming one of the major spending holidays in the United States.

Spending is predicted to reach a record $25 billion this year, up from $23.1 billion last year, according to the National Retail Federation. It's the highest spending in the 16-year history of the survey.

Flowers are among the most popular gift for moms and one Meridian florist has spent weeks getting ready for the spike in orders.

"Like number of arrangements, we usually sell right around five hundred in the week," Natasha Haye, the owner of Meridian Floral, said. "A normal week we usually sell about seventy-five so most days that we work, it's about a week's worth of work in one day."

MORE: Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell hosts first ever Mother's Day Vintage Market with over 70 vendors

After owning the shop for four years, she knows how to best prepare for the massive rush for Mother's Day. Haye says they started taking pre-orders and preparing for Mother's Day right after Valentine's Day. But many people leave getting flowers until the last minute.

"Mother's Day is great because it's kind of spread out over the week for us, but its kind of hurry up and get it done right at the end, so we're kind of wrapping up part of our rush," she said. "Typically Friday and Saturday are the busiest days and tomorrow people will usually call mom and call it a day."

Researchers say national spending for Mother's Day has grown consistently over the past few years.

Haye says her store also sells a variety of gifts for everyone, turning her floral shop into a one-stop-shop for last-minute gift givers.