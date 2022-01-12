Raise a glass to these five cocktails this New Year's Eve

The holiday, filled with colors of black, gold, and silver, brings families together, newly planned resolutions, and of course, good food and drinks.

MAINE, USA — Christmas has come and gone, and now is the time to turn our heads toward New Year's Eve.

While you wait for the ball to drop in New York City, or count down to midnight with your loved ones, make sure to raise a glass to these perfect New Year's Eve cocktails when ringing in 2023.

1/2 oz. marshmallow-infused Clock Farm vodka.

1/2 oz. meletti cioccolato liqueur.

1/2 oz. black raspberry liqueur.

Stir on ice and strain into a shot glass.

Cocktail ingredients:

1.5 oz. whiskey.

6 oz. Hojicha Tea (can be purchased at an Asian market or online, or you can substitute your favorite tea).

0.5 oz. fresh lemon juice.

0.5 oz. honey syrup.

1 slice lemon stuffed with cloves.

Honey syrup ingredients:

Mix equal parts honey and water over medium heat, and stir until the honey is dissolved.

Cool, and keep in your fridge for up to one month.

Assemble the cocktail:

Add whiskey, freshly brewed tea, lemon juice, and honey syrup to your drinking glass.

Garnish the drink with your clove-studded lemon slice.

1/2 oz. Amado 33 Agave Spirit.

1/2 oz. Aperol.

1/4 oz. Maraschino liqueur.

1/4 oz. lime juice

Shake with ice and strain into a shot glass.

Cocktail ingredients:

1.5 oz. vodka.

0.75 oz. cranberry juice (unsweetened, not cranberry cocktail).

3 oz. Maine Root Ginger Brew.

2 dashes Elemakule Tiki bitters

Assemble the cocktail:

Add vodka, cranberry juice, and ginger brew to a mule mug or your favorite cocktail glass.

Add your dashes of bitters, and drink by a roaring fire.

Cocktail ingredients:

1 oz. Elderflower Liquor.

1.5 oz. Blanc Vermouth.

Assemble the cocktail:

Combine liquor and vermouth to glass.

Add ice.

Top with seltzer and garnish.

To see these five cocktails come to life, watch the videos below.