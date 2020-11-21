Over 1 million lights transform Expo Idaho for Christmas in Color light show

The light show needed about eight months of planning and preparation before crews could construct it, which took a month.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — On Friday night, Christmas In Color opened for its first show of the season at Expo Idaho and dozens of Idahoans waited in line before dark to enjoy the show.

Over one million LED lights have transformed Expo Idaho's parking lot into a festive retreat in what has otherwise been a bleak year. Christmas In Color is held every year in five different starts and this year was the first time its been to Idaho.

The light show needed about eight months of planning and preparation before crews could construct it, which took a month.

Christmas in Light's chief marketing officer, Zach Richardson, told KTVB on Friday that he hopes all of the work pays off.

"It's just hope, I think this has been a really rough time for everybody being cooped up it's been hard kind of navigating all of [it]. I mean it just piles on in 2020 and so it's really just having fun, there's a lot of hope and good out there and so we are hoping that can spread through everybody's lives," he said.

Richardson said from the feedback from Idahoans so far has been welcoming and people are glad that they have a safe excuse to get out of the house.

"It's all warm and cozy and super fun, the music is great he got to dance and watch the lights," he said."There's a lot of good when you look for it and that's what we all should be doing right now."

A portion of each show's ticket sales goes to The Make-A-Wish Foundation. Tickets must be purchased online before attending the light show.

word