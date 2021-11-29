KTVB's Bri, Morgan, Jay and Brian race to see who can have the biggest toy shopping spree for charity

Fred Meyer partnered with KTVB to donate $6,000 in toys to the Salvation Army and Valley Regional Transit.

BOISE, Idaho — Members of the KTVB crew gathered at the Fred Meyer on Federal Way to spread some holiday cheer during the annual toy shopping spree on Monday morning.

The shopping spree is a tradition for KTVB and includes a fast-action, timed race to see which duo can gather the most toys.

This year's teams were meteorologist Bri Eggers and anchor/7Investigative reporter Morgan Romero versus The 208's anchor, Brian Holmes, and KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust.

The pairs went head-to-head as boys versus girls, with Jay and Bri squaring off in the first round. Bri took the traditional method of tossing boxes of toys into her cart she raced through the aisles of Fred Meyer.

Jay, on the other hand, took a more unique approach by tossing in entire bins of toys and armfuls of Hot Wheels into his cart, a move Brian would later use with Play-Doh.

Before round two, Brian creaked and groaned more than old Saint Nick does when he limbers down the chimney. On the other side of the aisle was Morgan, who received a simple pep talk from Bri - just beat Brian.

So, who won the annual Fred Meyer Toy Shopping Spree?



The receipt on the left belongs @MorganRomeroTV and Bri.



The receipt on the right?



Yeah, let’s just say that @KTVBBrian and myself will frame it for eternity, as the Fred Meyer on Federal Way is now out of toys.



🧸🪀🎁🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/vwBHmxQNPV — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) November 29, 2021

In the end, Jay and Brian collected a total of 399 toys for the Salvation Army, winning the shopping spree battle.

Fred Meyer partnered with KTVB to donate $6,000 in toys to the Salvation Army and Valley Regional Transit. All toys collected and donated will benefit children served by the Salvation Army.

Editor's Note: Watch the video above to see more of the annual toy shopping spree event.

