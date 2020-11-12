Viewer photos: Holiday spirit washes over the Treasure Valley

Have photos of your holiday decorations? Share them with us via Near Me in the KTVB app.

BOISE, Idaho — It's officially the holiday season in the Treasure Valley. Whether you're decorating your front yard with a big, inflatable Santa Claus, have a festival display with a menorah for Hanukkah or a kinara for Kwanzaa, Idahoans are busy creating their festival displays.

To commemorate and celebrate what seems to have been a never-ending year, local residents are decorating their driveways, porches and the interior of their homes for the upcoming holidays.

In hopes of inspiring others to share their holiday decorations with us, KTVB is sharing some of the Near Me submissions from our viewers.

Here are some of the viewer submissions that got us in the holiday spirit.

Jeff- Middleton, ID

Constance McCamant- Ketchem, ID

"I put up my lights just in time for the full beaver moon. It’s bright out there!"

Andy Tenney- Meridian, ID

Santa- Nampa, ID

"Christmas tree on porch as a backdrop for candy canes and 25-year-old wooden cutouts hand made by Mrs. Claus."

Craig Philips- Boise, ID

Hope Brassey- Caldwell, ID

"My Corgi Millie looking out the window with my new tree to go in my first home!"

