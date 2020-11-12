x
Holidays

Viewer photos: Holiday spirit washes over the Treasure Valley

Have photos of your holiday decorations? Share them with us via Near Me in the KTVB app.

BOISE, Idaho — It's officially the holiday season in the Treasure Valley. Whether you're decorating your front yard with a big, inflatable Santa Claus, have a festival display with a menorah for Hanukkah or a kinara for Kwanzaa, Idahoans are busy creating their festival displays.

To commemorate and celebrate what seems to have been a never-ending year, local residents are decorating their driveways, porches and the interior of their homes for the upcoming holidays.

In hopes of inspiring others to share their holiday decorations with us, KTVB is sharing some of the Near Me submissions from our viewers. 

You can learn how to submit holiday decoration photos by clicking here.

Here are some of the viewer submissions that got us in the holiday spirit.

Jeff- Middleton, ID

Credit: Jeff
Credit: Jeff

Constance McCamant- Ketchem, ID 

"I put up my lights just in time for the full beaver moon. It’s bright out there!"

Credit: Constance McCamant
Andy Tenney- Meridian, ID

Credit: Andy Tenney
Credit: Andy Tenney

Santa- Nampa, ID

"Christmas tree on porch as a backdrop for candy canes and 25-year-old wooden cutouts hand made by Mrs. Claus."

Credit: Santa
Craig Philips- Boise, ID

Credit: Craig Phillips
Credit: Craig Phillips

Hope Brassey- Caldwell, ID

"My Corgi Millie looking out the window with my new tree to go in my first home!"

Credit: Hope Brassey
