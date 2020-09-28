Here's what you can do instead of trick-or-treating, attending parties, visiting a haunted house this Halloween

If you're planning to skip the traditional Halloween festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic, here are some activities you can do in the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, Idaho — This year, Halloween may look different for families and children in the Treasure Valley.

The Center for Disease Control issued guidelines for low-risk, moderate-risk, and high-risk activities associated with the holiday, stating that many traditional activities "can be high-risk for spreading viruses".

Sadly, those high-risk activities include traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, visiting a haunted house, or attending an indoor Halloween party.

Although the activities we all know and love may not be a viable option this year, there are still plenty of activities and events in the Treasure Valley that will allow you to have fun and follow social distancing guidelines.

Here's what you can do in the Treasure Valley this Halloween:

Drive-thru trick-or-treating at West Valley Humane Society (Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.): Moderate risk

West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell is hosting a pop-up Halloween booth. To maintain social distancing, it will be a drive-thru event.

More information can be found on their Facebook event page.

Haunted World (Sept. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 and Oct. 1-31): Moderate risk

Haunted World, located in Caldwell, has adjusted the layout of the venue to adhere to guidelines set forth by Southwest District Health and the state of Idaho:

Admission stamps have been replaced with tickets

Porta-potties will be sanitized frequently and equipped with hand-sanitizing stations. Stations will be set up for anyone who chooses to use them

Air billows visitors squeeze through have been removed to avoid contact

Paths in the corn maze have been widened from six feet to 10 feet and visitors will be encouraged to stay on the right side of the path they are walking down

Masks will be strongly encouraged

Tickets will be sold online and at a ticket booth

Farmstead Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (September 18 - October 31, closed Sunday): Low/Moderate risk

Visiting the pumpkin patch at Farmstead and picking out a pumpkin for yourself and your family can make for a night of pumpkin carving, which the CDC calls a low-risk activity.

Numerous COVID-19 related precautions will be implemented to keep visitors safe:

Increased hand sanitizer stations will be set up

Credit and debit card payments will be encouraged to minimize physical contact

Guests will be encouraged to keep six feet apart and to wear masks when distance cannot be kept

Employees will be given daily health screenings and temperature checks

Vigorous cleaning will be done before opening, during business hours and after closing

Dress up in costume and send your photos to KTVB: Low risk

Thanks to the Near Me feature on the KTVB.COM app, you can share your Halloween costumes, pumpkins, and decorations with us! We'll be choosing some of our favorites to feature on our show, website, and social media.

For more ideas on activities you can do to celebrate Halloween, visit the CDC website.

