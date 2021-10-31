Harrison Boulevard trick-or-treaters feel sense of normalcy on Halloween

Despite the street remaining open for traffic, trick-or-treating was not canceled.

BOISE, Idaho — For the second consecutive year, Harrison Boulevard in Boise's North End was not closed to traffic for Halloween. The street remained open last year and this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Houses in the neighborhood chose to participate as they saw fit, following advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said trick-or-treating is a low-risk activity

Former St. Luke's President and CEO Dr. David Pate told KTVB in early October that he agrees trick-or-treating can be safe with a few precautions in place.

Many residents were excited to enjoy a beloved Halloween tradition once again, referring to Harrison Boulevard as an iconic part of the community.

"No one knows how to treat this, there's no grand party organizing, this is just a bunch of neighbors throwing it together for the community," said Dan Odonnel, a homeowner. "So it was really going back and forth on how to safely do this and how to incorporate the community to keep things as normal as possible. This year, we are all vaccinated and feeling comfortable about things and we are trying to do it a safe as possible."

Whether a first-time visitor or an annual trick-or-treater, many people felt safe celebrating the holiday on Harrison Boulevard.

"Since we are fully covered, I think we can be a little bit safer and socially distanced," The Mannen family said.

Although the street was not closed to traffic and not all homes participated in handing out candy, homeowners said this year's turnout was surprising.

"We are expecting 3,000 trick-or-treaters, so it is a team effort. But we like to set the stage, we have high expectations for costumes and whatnot," Mary Beth Flachbart said. "If anything, COVID has extended the holiday. It is today but I would say for two or three weeks we have had families come by just visiting. It's just a lot of fun."

