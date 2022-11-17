Downtown Caldwell becomes Winter Wonderland Friday night

More than a million lights will sparkle on Indian Creek Plaza from Nov. 18 to Jan. 9.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell celebrates opening weekend of Winter Wonderland this Friday through Sunday.

Every year, the city decorates the area in and near Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell with more than a million lights for the holiday season. The lights will turn on automatically at dusk each night from Nov. 18 through Jan. 9. The best parking is along Railroad from 5th Avenue to 12th Avenue.

The opening weekend event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20. There will be no official creek lighting ceremony. Instead, the celebration has been extended over three days in order to disperse crowds, according to a Destination Caldwell news release.

Winter Wonderland Festival is hosted by Destination Caldwell and Indian Creek Plaza, and it's completely free to attend. Visitors can visit Santa, go ice skating, enjoy food and drink, and start holiday shopping with a variety of vendors.

